Joan Collins claims she was 'starved' on Dynasty set

Joan Collins has claimed she was "starved" on the set of Dynasty to stop her gaining weight.

The 91-year-old actress starred as the iconic antagonist Alexis Carrington Colby in the popular US TV show for eight years until 1989. As Joan appeared on UK TV series Loose Women on Monday, she alleged the Dynasty cast were strictly monitored when it came to snacking between scenes.

"We weren't allowed to eat anything in between meals. They had all these buns and goodies that all the crew would eat," she claimed during her interview. "But they would say to us, 'No, no, no, carrot stick!' If you looked at us, we were like stick insects."

Joan recently revealed the unlikely inspiration behind her scheming character Alexis.

During an interview with Louis Theroux last year, the British actress explained she had partly based the role on former US President Donald Trump.

"[Alexis was a] mixture of Donald Trump, who was not President then, he was a businessman," she shared, "and a friend of mine, Cappy Badrutt, who was a very, very glamorous woman about town, very clever. So I wanted to have a mixture of them."

When asked which aspect of Trump's personality had inspired her performance as Alexis, she replied: "Ruthlessness".