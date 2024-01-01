Demi Moore recalls biking 90 kilometres a day to lose weight in the '90s

Demi Moore has recalled how she would bike 60 miles (96 kilometres) a day as means of losing weight back in the 1990s.

During an interview for the latest episode of CBS Sunday Morning, the actress opened up about some of the extreme measures she undertook to shed the baby weight while filming Indecent Proposal shortly after welcoming her daughter Scout with then-husband Bruce Willis in 1991.

"I put so much pressure on myself. And I did have experiences of being told to lose weight and all of those. (And) while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it's what I did to myself because of that," she said. "I think (Scout) was, like, five or six months old when we were shooting. I was feeding her through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer with a headlamp, biking all the way to Paramount, even on location where we were shooting, then shooting a full day, which is usually a 12-hour day, and then starting all over again."

Reflecting on her intense exercise regimen, Demi can't believe the stress she put herself under to meet conventional standards of beauty.

"Even just the idea of what I did to my body, it's, like, so crazy, so ridiculous. But you look back and you kind of go, 'Did it really matter that much?' Probably not. But, at the time, I made it mean everything," the 61-year-old continued.

Demi is currently promoting new film The Substance, a satirical horror in which she plays a fading celebrity who decides to use a black-market drug that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.

Accordingly, the Hollywood star insisted her relationship with body image is much better these days.

"Some days I look and I'm like, 'Wow that's pretty good,' and some days I catch myself dissecting, hyperfocusing on things that I don't like. The difference is now, I can catch myself. I can go, 'Yep, I don't like that loose skin.' But you know, it is what it is. So, I'm going to make the best of what is as opposed to chasing what isn't," she added.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance is now showing in cinemas.