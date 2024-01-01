Trina McGee suffers miscarriage after getting pregnant at 54

Trina McGee has suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant at the age of 54.

In June, the Boy Meets World star announced via Instagram that she was expecting a child with husband Marcello Thedford.

But during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Monday, Trina shared that she had sadly lost the baby towards the end of the first trimester.

"I did lose the baby. It wasn't expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don't have any real reasons why," she began. "I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time."

Trina went on to admit that she went through "a lot of depression" and that "it was hard to get out of bed" at the time.

"There are so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete. There are so many dreams that you have. It was hard to face the fact that that's not going to happen at this point in the junction," the actress continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Trina explained that she sought out "natural remedies", reduced her stress levels, and met with a holistic healer amid her journey to conceive.

"There were so many women who, even at 55 and older, still want to get pregnant or don't want to be boxed into this 'geriatric pregnancy' thing," she said. "I don't know if I'm here to give advice for everybody, because everybody's body is different, and you should listen to your doctors... Part of me doesn't ever want to go through this again."

Trina has three adult children from a previous marriage.

And while she is heartbroken by the miscarriage, Trina noted she is thankful for the support of her family.

"The conclusion I came to is, we'll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don't want to put another anxiety on myself. Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God," the 55-year-old added.