Anna Delvey reveals she got 'nothing' from her DWTS experience

Anna Delvey has revealed she took "nothing" away from her experience on Dancing With The Stars.

The "fake heiress" was the first to be eliminated from the reality show on Wednesday.

When host Julianne Hough asked the 33-year-old what she was taking away from her time on the show, the convicted con artist replied, "Nothing."

After the show, Anna's dance partner, Ezra Sosa told how her parting words were to be expected.

"I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very 'Anna Delvey' with her exit," he told Extra. "Of course, she has to - it's very typical. We would expect nothing less of her."

He also revealed that Anna had apologised to him for ending his first season on the show so early.

"She honestly kept on apologising to me," he said. "She felt super sorry that my first season was cut short."

He told Extra how he'd seen a different side to the "incredibly sweet and misunderstood," Anna, who spent four years in jail after conning people out of $250,000. (£187,500)

"I honestly wanted to stay longer for my partner. I really wanted to give her a chance to really grow on camera and let America really see who she really is," he said. "I really tried my best to see her for the person she is outside the persona."