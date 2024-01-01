Rosie O'Donnell speaks out as old video resurfaces

Rosie O'Donnell has spoken out as an old video of her taunting Sean "Diddy" Combs resurfaced.

The comedian joked at the 2000 Grammys about Sean "Diddy" Combs going to jail.

A video of the gags, that Rosie, now 62, made with TLC members Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, resurfaced online after it was shared on Twitter/X on 24 September and quickly went viral, with the clip racking up more than 700,000 views.

"Wanna hear a joke I have? Ready? This is good. See if you like it," Rosie said in her pre-show interview with the TLC members.

"Lot of multiple nominees, multiple Grammy nominees, this year. Lauryn Hill's got four, TLC's got eight and Sean Combs - five to 10."

As the Waterfalls singers picked up on the pun - referring to a "five to 10" year prison sentence - they broke out into laughter while covering their faces.

"Get it? Like, he's going to jail?" Rosie went on, driving the joke home before launching a final wisecrack about New York's maximum-security correctional facility, Sing Sing.

"I don't mean to be mean," Rosie quipped, "because, I mean, he's a nice guy and he can really sing sing. Oops!"

Combs, 54, is currently in prison at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.