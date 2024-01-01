Jenna Dewan opens up on weight-loss pressure after baby

Jenna Dewan has opened up on the pressure she's felt to lose weight after having a baby.

The Step Up star explained she's focused on healing and spending time with her third child.

Because she is a professional dancer, Jenna, 43, revealed she had had to resist her instinct to get straight back into exercise.

"As a dancer, I'm so used to being in my body and using my body," Jenna told TooFab. "I've had to learn how to rest and recuperate. It's almost like a skill."

Jenna gave birth to her daughter Rhiannon in June - her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee after welcoming son Callum, now four. She also shares daughter Everly, 11, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The actress also described the societal pressure to lose pregnancy weight that many new mothers face, which she explained was often subtle.

"I do think it's prevalent for all women," Jenna said. "You don't even realise it, but it's a subconscious thing that happens when people go, 'Oh, you look amazing. I can't believe you just had a baby. You had a baby three months ago? That's crazy!'"

She added she didn't "love" the cultural focus on women's weight.

"I don't love it because I don't want that to be the focus ever," Jenna said. "In particular with me, I had a massive surgery. I had a C-section. So you do need to recuperate and rest and allow yourself time."