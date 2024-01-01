King Charles pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Maggie Smith

King Charles III has paid tribute to late actress Dame Maggie Smith following her death on Friday.

The 75-year-old monarch expressed his sadness over the news of the Downton Abbey star's passing - and expressed the sadness of his wife, Queen Camilla, too.

In a social media post shared via Instagram Stories, the King wrote alongside an image of himself meeting the actress, "My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both off and on the stage."

The King signed off on the post, writing: "Charles R."

Maggie, who received her damehood from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1990, passed away at a London hospital on Friday.

Her family announced the news in a statement which read, "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."