Kris Kristofferson dead at 88

Kris Kristofferson has died aged 88.

The Grammy-winning country singer and A Star is Born actor was surrounded by family when he passed away peacefully at his home in Maui, Hawaii, Variety reported.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday 28 September, at home," his family said in a statement to the outlet.

"We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

The statement was shared on behalf of Kristofferson's wife, Lisa; his eight children, Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake; and his seven grandchildren.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Kristofferson got his big break in Hollywood with his role opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born. His performance as self-destructive rocker John Norman Howard earned him a Golden Globe Award in 1977.