Logan Paul and fiancee Nina Agdal welcome baby girl

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal announced on Sunday that they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The YouTuber-turned-wrestler and his model fiancée shared photos and videos of the couple in the hospital with their newborn on Instagram, writing, "Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat."

On his Instagram Stories, Logan reshared the post, adding, "My Family."

Paul and Agdal announced her pregnancy in May when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for the ??Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party in New York City. At the time, Agdal admitted to Extra that Logan "wanted a boy" at first, but had since fully embraced the idea of becoming a "girl dad".

The pair met in 2022 after she was put forward to be part of a photo shoot for his NFT collection 99 Originals. While she didn't end up participating, they met again at a party in NYC months later and hit it off. They were first spotted together in Greece in August 2022.

The couple became engaged in Lake Como, Italy, in July last year.

In April, Paul and Agdal announced that they were expecting their first child together. Posing in front of a cherry blossom tree, the two looked lovingly at one another.

"Another Paul coming this Fall @ninaagdal," Paul wrote in his caption.