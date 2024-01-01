Get in loser! Mean Girls musical announces October 3 plans in honour of the film's 20th anniversary

'Mean Girls: The Musical' will celebrate the film's 20th anniversary with a celebratory performance.

The 2004 cult classic - which stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert and serves as a parody of the high school clique system - was adapted into a musical that opened in London's West End earlier this year and the show will mark the movie's milestone with 'Mean Girls Fetch Quest' in the British capital.

A series of clues will be released throughout the day revealing secret locations and fans need to solve the clue, identify the location, and be one of the first to find the dedicated Mean Girls team for a chance to win prizes.

In addition, a limited number of tickets have been released today for the celebratory ‘Mean Girls Day’ performance on October 3rd at the Savoy Theatre, including front row seats.

October 3 is dubbed Mean Girls Day amongst fans of the film because of a line uttered by Lindsay Lohan's character in the film and the word "fetch" has become associated with the movie the character of Gretchen Wieners continually tries and fails to introduce it as a new form of slang within the school.

In the London production - which is currently running at the Savoy Theatre - the cast is made up of Charlie Burn (Cady Heron), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard), Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (Mr Duvall), and Zoë Rainey (Ms Heron, Ms Norbury and Mrs George) .

Further information on how to participate and be in with a chance of winning will be released at @meangirlsmusical on Instagram in advance of October 3.

Tickets can be purchased now on a first come first served basis from the MEAN GIRLS London official website: london.meangirlsmusical.com.