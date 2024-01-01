Sophie Turner clarifies comments about being a single mum

Sophie Turner has clarified her recent comments about being a single mum.

The Game of Thrones star - who has daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with ex-husband Joe Jonas - has addressed her recent comments about the challenges of being a single mother.

Sophie took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to clarify that she was referring to her character in her new ITV drama series, Joan, when she said in a recent interview that it's a "struggle to be a single mother".

"I have been widely misquoted today in publications where I have 'stated' that 'it's such a struggle being a single mother,'" she explained in the post. "I'd like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself, which is obvious from the original interview in the Sunday Times Culture section."

The 28-year-old continued, "I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people - I applaud all single mothers doing it alone."

In the original interview with The Sunday Times, published on Sunday, Sophie shared that she felt a connection to her character, who is a 20-something single mother to her six-year-old daughter.

"If I hadn't been a mother, I don't know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it," she said. "It's such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn't go about it in the best way ... but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter."

The star added, "It's also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them."

After four years of marriage, Sophie and Joe announced their split in September 2023 and finalised their divorce on 10 September this year following a nasty custody battle.