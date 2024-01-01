Co-star pays tribute to Frank Fritz, dead at 60

Frank Fritz's American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe has paid tribute to the late reality TV star.

Fritz passed away Monday night at the age of 60. His friend and former co-host Wolfe shared the news on Instagram and Facebook.

"It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night," he posted.

"I've known Frank for more than half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off-camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

Wolfe added. "We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles. I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much. I know you're in a better place."

A rep for Fritz told TMZ that the star died from the effects of a stroke he had in 2022.

Fritz co-hosted American Pickers for 20 seasons, from the show's inception in 2010. He began to withdraw during Season 21 when he reportedly had a falling out with Wolfe.

The popular History Channel show followed Fritz and Wolfe as they traversed the US searching for rare artefacts and national treasures they could sell in their antique shops or keep for their personal collections.