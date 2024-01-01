Drew Barrymore confesses kiss with Chloe Sevigny

Drew Barrymore and actress Chloë Sevigny have revealed that they once kissed in a bathroom at a Los Angeles hotel.

The tryst came up on Barrymore's hit daytime talk show, as the two women were discussing Sevigny's 1999 film Boys Don't Cry, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Academy Awards.

"We had a really amazing hang time at the Sunset Marquis hotel," Barrymore recalled. "We were getting together, we had a long dinner. We were talking about a story that I was so passionate about, which ended up becoming a film called Boys Don't Cry."

Barrymore then decided to turn her "intimate fun moment" with Sevigny into a trivia question.

One audience member had to simply answer - for $1000 (£75) - whether Barrymore and Sevigny shared lipstick, toilet paper, or a kiss in the bathroom that night.

When the contestant guessed "lipstick", Barrymore teased that she wasn't completely wrong.

"Well, it did involve lipstick," she said.

Sevigny added, "It was the '90s!"

"We were very free and just having the best time and it was just the sexiest, cutest," Barrymore confirmed.

Barrymore was considered for the lead role in Boys Don't Cry, but it ended up going to Hillary Swank, who won the Best Actress Academy Award for her portrayal of Brandon Teena.