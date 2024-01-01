Jennifer Aniston denies rumoured friendship with Barack Obama

Jennifer Aniston has denied reports of a friendship with Barack Obama.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the Friends star clarified that she does not have a close relationship with the former U.S. president.

During their chat, host Jimmy Kimmel presented Aniston with a recent issue of In Touch Weekly magazine, which featured side-by-side photos of Aniston and Obama on the cover.

The headline read, "The Truth About Jen and Barack," with the sub-headline, "Michelle (Obama) betrayed as Aniston steals her husband's attention."

The outlet claimed the pair had struck up a close friendship, but The Morning Show actress insisted it was false.

"Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like, 'Oh no, what's it going to be?', or the email saying, 'Some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story'... and then it's that. I was not mad at it," Aniston joked.

She then clarified that the claim was "absolutely untrue", adding that she had only met Obama once and was more familiar with his wife Michelle.

Kimmel then rattled off a series of hilarious headlines for Aniston to deny or confirm.

The Just Go With It actress denied buying a "$4,000 anti-ageing water filter" for her dogs and that she has a black belt in jiu-jitsu.

However, the star did confirm once enjoyed a salmon sperm facial and was once asked for an autograph by a fan while naked in a sauna.

Aniston also hinted that she has a zip-lock bag containing the ashes of her late therapist, which she previously explained was given to her at the therapist's funeral.