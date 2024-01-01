Matthew Broderick was offered 'embarrassing' roles in Sex and the City

Matthew Broderick confessed he was only offered "embarrassing" roles in Sex and the City.

The 62-year-old acting legend has been married to lead star Sarah Jessica Parker, 59, since 1997 - the pair wedding the year before the iconic romantic comedy started airing on TV.

Despite being married to the Carrie Bradshaw actress, Broderick admits he was either too busy - or too embarrassed - to ever appear in the show himself.

He told the SiriusXM This Life of Mine show, "Whenever there was a part that I could do, I couldn't do it. It is really all that happened.

"But also sometimes, it was like, 'Do you want to do two days as the premature ejaculator?' And I'd be like, 'You know, I don't know, it's just kind of embarrassing.'"

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off star admitted that Sex and the City, "was (Sarah's) thing, and that would be stunting me or something, I don't know. It just never worked out."

He added, "I love that show and I would have been delighted to be in it, but it just never lined up right."

While Sex and the City reached an end in 2004, the characters from it have found new life in the sequel series And Just Like That... with Carrie back searching for love following the death of her husband, John 'Mr Big' Preston.

Season three of the hit HBO comedy is currently in production and is expected to air in 2025.