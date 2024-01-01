Kim Kardashian calls for Menendez brothers to be freed

After visiting Erik and Lyle Menendez in prison, Kim Kardashian has penned an essay demanding they be freed.

"I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters," Kardashian wrote in an essay for NBC News. "They are kind, intelligent, and honest men."

The brothers were convicted of killing their parents in 1996.

The renewed interest in the case comes after the Netflix true-crime series Monsters was released in late September.

"With their case back in the spotlight - and considering the revelation of a 1988 letter from Erik to his cousin describing the abuse - my hope is that Erik and Lyle Menendez's life sentences are reconsidered," Kardashian wrote.

"We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped or saved."

In 1989, the brothers, aged 21 and 18 respectively, shot and killed their parents in their Beverly Hills home. In 1996, after two trials, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Both brothers said they had been sexually, physically and emotionally abused for years by their parents.

Kardashian's essay comes shortly after news that the brothers will get a court hearing in November after the Los Angeles District Attorney received new evidence that Jose Menendez allegedly molested his two sons. The new hearing may lead to a resentencing or retrial.

"We are all products of our experiences. They shape who we were, who we are, and who we will be," Kardashian wrote.