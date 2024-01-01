Riley Keough believes late mother and brother are on 'a new adventure'

Riley Keough believes that her late mother and brother have embarked on a "new adventure".

The actress has opened up about the loss of her mother Lisa Marie Presley and her younger brother Benjamin Keough.

In a clip from the upcoming one-hour CBS special, An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie And Riley, the 35-year-old explained she often thinks about where her mum and brother are.

"I think having two family members who have passed away, a lot of that time and grief has been spent wondering about where they are," she told host Oprah Winfrey. "And I think that the perspective I choose to have is that they are onto a sort of new adventure: The Great Unknown."

Lisa Marie died on 12 January at the age of 54 from complications following bariatric surgery, while Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020. He was 27.

Elsewhere in the interview, Riley opened up about her mother's grief after her father, Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly in 1977.

"Her grief was very.... I don't think she knew how to process it," she shared. "It was a very private thing for her."

The Daisy Jones & The Six star added that she would sometimes find her mother "sitting on the floor crying" as she listened to Elvis' music.

Riley is currently preparing for the release of her mother's posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which she completed upon Lisa Marie's request after her death.

Both the memoir and the full interview will be released on 8 October.