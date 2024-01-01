Will Smith hints he regrets getting 'mad' in public after Oscars slap

Will Smith has suggested he regrets losing his cool at the 2022 Oscars where he slapped a fellow star.

The 56-year-old drew gasps around the world when he stormed the stage at the awards show and struck Chris Rock - who made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Speaking at the Grammy Museum on Thursday, the Fresh Prince star shared his joy at returning to music - and said the art form allows him to be more "honest" than when acting.

The Hollywood Reporter quotes him stating, "Music is a more honest place for me where I feel like I can say things that I wouldn't say, and I can express things, and there's uncertainty and there's sadness.

"The two things I would never let myself publicly be is sad or mad. Now I'm just starting to be more honest with myself - I have a lot of fun in life, but I'm sad sometimes and I can get mad sometimes."

Fans saw just how mad Smith can get when he slapped Rock in the face at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a quip about alopecia sufferer Pinkett-Smith's hair.

He famously shouted, once back in his seat, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth."

However, it later transpired that the Smiths had been lying about their marital status to fans for years - as Pinkett-Smith revealed in October last year that they had called time on their relationship and separated in 2016 and had been living separate lives ever since, although they remain technically married.