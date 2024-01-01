Kate Winslet shares incredible 50th birthday celebration plans

Kate Winslet has revealed she plans to accomplish 50 impressive achievements to celebrate turning 50 next year.

The British actress turns 49 this weekend but is already looking ahead to her big birthday next year - and has plans to celebrate it in a unique way.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in August, Winslet revealed she shies away from huge celebrations, explaining, "I don't like big parties, and I can't stand surprises."

And now she has told People, "I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that's a particular hike I've never done, or a place I've never been, acts of kindness - I'm gathering a little list."

She went on to add that she plans to "keep things small" and "quiet" while celebrating her birthday on Saturday.

With her 50th on the horizon, the actress - who made her debut as a producer with her film Lee this year - has acknowledged the success of her impressive career.

She told People, "The pride I feel is enormous in the things that I have been able to do. And to be able to say that I'm proud of myself matters, because I think that that's something else I hope to put out there - that women should be able to stand with pride and acknowledge that and not feel like they are bigging themselves up."

She added, "It's a self-acceptance and an awareness of doing something that is challenging and that feels impactful and takes effort like you wouldn't believe."