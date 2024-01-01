Anne Hathaway confirms reprisal of role in Princess Diaries 3: 'Miracles happen'

Anne Hathaway has confirmed she will star in Princess Diaries 3.

Disney recently confirmed a third instalment of the hit movie is in the works, and now Anne has revealed she will star in it.

The actress shared a video on Instagram, where she was counting from one to three, that included clips from the first two movies of her and co-star Julie Andrews, both saying "shut up."

When she reached number three, Anne, 41, said "Shut Up" and blew a kiss to the camera and giggled. As a caption on the video, she wrote, "Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues."

Anne starred in the 2001 Princess Diaries and its sequel in 2004, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. The films have been widely credited as kickstarting her career.

It hasn't been confirmed whether Julie Andrews, 89, will star in the third part of the franchise. However, in March this year, she revealed she'd be open to reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

"It's quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I'm not sure, but sometimes it's best to leave a good thing alone," she said on Today.

"I don't like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, 'til it's dead. I'd be very happy if we did do another one. But I don't expect to."

The first two films were directed by Garry Marshall, who died in 2016. The third movie will be directed by Adele Lim, who wrote Crazy Rich Asians. "As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life," she told Variety.