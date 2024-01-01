NEWS Jenna Coleman welcomes first child Newsdesk Share with :





Jenna Coleman has reportedly given birth to her first child.



The British actress was seen pushing a pram with partner Jamie Childs, who was holding an infant in a baby carrier, in North London this weekend in pictures obtained by The Sun. The newspaper reports that the couple were out with their newborn.



Jenna, 38, revealed she and Jamie, 35, were expecting their first child back in June. She is yet to officially confirm their latest happy news on social media.



In the snaps the former Doctor Who star pushed a black pram while Jamie walked beside her with the baby.



Back in 2019 she told Harper's Bazaar she wanted to "take my time" before starting a family.



"Half of my friends have babies, and half don't, so it doesn't feel like a pressure," she said. "I want to take my time. There's a whole lot more of the world for me to see first."



Jenna and Jamie met while shooting the Netflix fantasy drama series The Sandman, for which he directed four episodes. It was shot in late 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

