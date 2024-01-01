Al Pacino's 'pulse stopped' during 2020 Covid-19 scare

Al Pacino was so close to death he no longer had a pulse after contracting Covid-19 back in 2020.

The Godfather star, 84, revealed his frightening experience with the disease in a chat with The New York Times ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy.

He explained that after feeling unwell with a fever and getting dehydrated he called upon a nurse to help him.

"So, I got someone to get me a nurse to hydrate me," he said. "I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn't have a pulse.

"In a matter of minutes they were there - the ambulance in front of my house. I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something."

Pacino added that it was a "shocking" experience as, "Everybody was around me, and they said: 'He's back. He's here.'"

However, despite his near death experience the Oscar-winner did not see the afterlife or have any metaphysical experiences.

"There's nothing there," he revealed. "As Hamlet says, 'To be or not to be'; 'The undiscovered country from whose bourn, no traveler returns.' And he says two words: 'No more.'

"It was no more. You're gone. I'd never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there's no more?"

Despite coming close to death, Al is philosophical about his health scare.

"It's natural, I guess, to have a different view of death as you get older," he mused. "It's just the way it is. I didn't ask for it. Just comes, like a lot of things just come."