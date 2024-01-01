NEWS Rita Ora to host MTV Europe Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Rita Ora is reportedly set to host the MTV Europe Music Awards when they return to the UK next month.



The Hot Right Now hitmaker is believed to be in advanced talks to present the ceremony which will be held at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena on 10 November.



The Sun reported that Rita "couldn't be more excited" to host the show after last year's event in Paris was cancelled due to security fears and "the state of the world" amid the war between Israel and Hamas.



The singing star recently parted company with her long-term manager Sarah Stennett and signed up with Range Media Partners who now represent her in all areas, including music, film/TV, endorsements and more.



The news comes in the wake of the recent announcement that Ora was to be replaced on the hit TV show The Masked Singer by Love Island's Maya Jama.



As a musician, Ora has accumulated more than 10 billion global streams and scored 13 top 10 UK singles, including four number one hits.



Her film and TV credits include serving as a judge on The Voice Australia and acting roles in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. She will next appear in the action thriller Tin Soldier, starring Jamie Foxx.

