Uma Thurman reveals why she 'very nervous”'to meet the director of Oh, Canada!

Uma Thurman was “very nervous” to meet the director of ‘Oh, Canada!’

The 54-year-old actress has worked with numerous filmmakers over her several decades in Hollywood but as she arrived to film the new drama film, she admitted that she was wary of Paul Schrader because she is such a “big fan” of his to begin with.

Speaking during a Q+A session at the New York Film Festival, she said: “I mean, Paul Schrader! I'm a really big fan of Paul Schrader. So to get to contribute, to lend myself to his piece, and get to see him working was a real, real privilege.

“I was very nervous to meet him, you know, this macho filmmaker [who] made these legendary films.”

Paul is known for directing hits such as ‘Blue Collar’, and ‘Light Sleeper’ but also wrote the screenplay for ‘Taxi Driver’, which earned a teenage Jodie Foster her first Oscar nomination.

Uma added: “I think the cast and crew were all there for Paul and learned so much, just watching him as a master. So centered and I would say a big softie.”

The ’Pulp Fiction’ star plays Emma in the new film, which is based on the book ‘Foregone’ by Russell Banks and follows a legendary filmmaker as he tells his own story for the first time.

She added: “The movie was shot in a very precise, quick way. There was not a lot of time. And to see a sort of master of cinema who is going to have to go in and get precisely exactly what he wants and needs… and has the entire vernacular language of cinema at his fingertips was just breathtaking.”

'Oh, Canada!' is set to be released on December 6.