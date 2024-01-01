Pamela Anderson used real life struggles for The Last Showgirl

Pamela Anderson drew on her real life struggles for her role in new movie 'The Last Showgirl'.

The former 'Baywatch' star plays a veteran Las Vegas performer in the film - directed by Gia Coppola - and Pamela, 57, admits she couldn't have played the part if she hadn't gone through similar challenges in the real world.

Speaking during an appearance at the Zurich Film Festival, Pamela explained: "I don’t think I could have played this character [in ‘The Last Showgirl’] if I wouldn’t have the life that I had, so it was worth it.

"If I can continue working and using these struggles and challenges … I’ll feel blessed."

The actress went on to reveal the film role came about after director Gia saw her Netflix documentary 'Pamela, a Love Story' and realised her capabilities.

According to Variety, Pamela added: "That’s how Gia saw me [in the documentary]. I always knew I was capable of more. It’s great to be a part of pop culture, but it’s a blessing and a curse. People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit. It has taken a long time, but I am here."

She added of the film: "I transformed and that was my intention. Before, I remember thinking: ‘This might be my only chance. I might never do another movie'."

Pamela has become known for wearing little make-up over the last few years and she carried that over into the film - admitting her co-stars also embraced the look after seeing Pamela go bare-faced.

She said: "Even the girls wanted to do the ‘no-make-up’ make-up look.

"They asked: ‘No contour, no lip gloss, nothing?’ Gia was like: ‘Well, Pam is not wearing any.’ I really wanted people to see me and it was a perfect opportunity to just take it all away. Walking with a bare face is so vulnerable."