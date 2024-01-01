Raven-Symoné's body was CGId thinner on That's So Raven, claims new book

Raven-Symoné's body was altered in post-production on That's So Raven, to make her appear thinner, according to a new book.

The Disney show show aired between 2003 and 2007, and Raven, now 38, was 18 when the show first hit screens.

The actress' weight fluctuated during the filming - something series co-producer and writer Dava Savel has claimed wasn't handled well by the show.

"Disney Channel was going crazy about it (Raven's weight fluctuation)," she said in the new book, Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel's Tween Empire. "And they handled it in really bad ways. But it was never to her face."

Dava, along with several other sources, allege that one such time was on Season 2 of the show, in an episode called, That's So Not Raven. In the episode, another model is chosen over Raven due to her thinner frame. Raven is seen to try a range of crash diets before deciding she's just right as she is, and walks on the catwalk in a show of body positivity.

In the book, "multiple people involved in the episode" claimed that a network executive asked for footage of Raven to be manipulated to be thinner in the final scenes.

"It was shameful," producer Michael Feldman said. "I don't know how they could look at themselves and do that. The very thing that she wanted to do a story about was literally done to her. It's still a shocking thing to me that they were that tone-deaf."

Former head of Disney Channel original programming, Adam Bonnett, said the decision was "not something I would have asked for" but recalled another instance where "There was some stuff done to make Raven('s attire)look more flattering in certain scenes."