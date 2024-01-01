Dwayne Johnson teases Moana 2

Dwayne Johnson has released a teaser of Moana 2.

The Rock shared a new trailer for the upcoming movie on his Instagram page on Tuesday, promoting the second Moana movie, due to be released next month.

After the short clip, Dwayne captioned the post, "Can I get a chee hoo!! You feel the mana, as MOANA2 is almost here. Here's a special look at the incredible journey on and in the ocean that you're going to take with us. THANK YOU for all of the excitement around the world for #Moana2. It's almost time to set sail."

In the movie, Dwayne, 52, will reprise his role as Maui, with Auli'i Cravalho, now 23, returning as Moana. The cast also includes Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk.

The sequel takes place three years after the original movie, which was released in 2016.

Dwayne, whose mother is from Samoa where the story is set, has previously spoken about the importance of sharing the Samoan culture with the rest of the world.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul," he said in July. "There is no better world for us to honour the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."