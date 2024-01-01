Ridley Scott is already writing Gladiator III

Ridley Scott has revealed he's already started work on Gladiator III.

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of Gladiator II, which will hit cinemas next month - 24 years after the original movie starring Russell Crowe was released.

Scott has now thrilled film fans with the news that he's already thinking about a third instalment for the franchise, and has even started work on a possible script.

"I've already got eight pages. I've got the beginning of a very good footprint," he told Total Film.

The director went on to share his ideas on the plotline for a follow-up to the hotly-anticipated Gladiator II, which stars Paul Mescal in the title role.

"If there's a Gladiator III, I don't think you'd ever go back into the arena. But I had to go back into the arena..." he teased.

"No, seriously! I've lit the fuse. The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn't want, and wondering, 'Now, Father, what do I do?' So the next (film) will be about a man who doesn't want to be where he is."

Gladiator II is set several years after the first movie, with Mescal playing the role of Lucius - originally portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2020 film - the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of former Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

Gladiator II also stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn and will be released in cinemas on 15 November.