Joseph Quinn cast as George Harrison in Beatles biopics

Joseph Quinn is to play George Harrison in four Beatles biopics.

The 'Stranger Things' actor is said to have been chosen by director Sam Mendes to portray the late musician for a quartet of films that will tell the story of the Fab Four from the perspective of each member.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Joe is an incredible actor.

"It's a massive role, but Sam is delighted to have him on board."

The projects mark the first time that Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles – Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and the families of John Lennon and Harrison – have granted full-life story and music rights for a scripted movie.

Quinn has already starred in big films such as 'A Quiet Place: Day One' and the upcoming 'Gladiator II'.

He is also set to play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in the superhero flick 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' which is slated for release next year.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan were both set to star in Mendes' Beatles films as McCartney and Starr respectively.

The movies are being made by Sony Pictures and Sam's Neal Street Productions company and are scheduled to begin shooting in mid-2025 for a planned 2027 cinematic release.

It has not yet been revealed if all four films will be released at the same time or whether they will be staggered across the year but Sony has promised an "innovative release cadence".

Mendes pitched the idea of making four pictures about the 'Ticket to Ride' band last year and wowed Sony bosses Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler with his proposals.

The 'Skyfall' filmmaker told Deadline: "We went out to Los Angeles just before Christmas to pitch the project, and it’s fair to say we were met with universal enthusiasm.

"The reason Sony stood out from competing offers was down to Tom and Elizabeth’s passion for the idea, and commitment to propelling these films theatrically in an innovative and exciting way."