Anne Hathaway apologises to reporter for 'awful' interview

Anne Hathaway has apologised to a reporter for being "dismissive" in a past interview.

On Monday, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa posted a video on YouTube accusing the Oscar-winning actress of being rude during a 2012 press junket.

In the video, which included clips of Hathaway awkwardly shutting down several of Flaa's questions, the reporter recalled the actress had been "dismissive" of her throughout the interview.

However, Flaa has since revealed that The Devil Wears Prada star sent her a lengthy email apologising and explaining her behaviour.

"I have to say, I was pretty shocked," the journalist said in a new video posted on Tuesday. "I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never going to even see that video, but she did, and she did something pretty amazing."

Flaa explained that The Princess Diaries actress opened up to her about what she was "going through" at the time of the interview.

"She sent me a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she was doing this interview, and she apologised for giving me an awful interview basically," Flaa shared. "It was so touching to me. Just talking about it makes me almost teary eyed because I was so grateful that she did that."

The entertainment reporter went on to explain that while she didn't want to reveal the exact details of the email, "I just wanted to share with you guys what she did. Because I thought that was just so amazing."

Earlier this year, Flaa made headlines when she posted a clip of her past "nightmare interview" with Blake Lively.