Dwayne Johnson urges people to check in on friends for Mental Health Day

Dwayne Johnson has encouraged people to regularly ask friends about their mental health.

To mark World Mental Health Day on Thursday, the wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram to share a lengthy video in which he urged fans to check-in on each other.

"Everybody is fighting demons and a lot of people keep it in. A lot of people don't talk about it and I learned that, in many cases, the hard way over the years," he began. "So, when I check in with my friends I don't check in and say, 'Hey what's wrong?' I check in and say, 'How's your heart? How are you feeling? What's going on?' And you'd be surprised what that means to people."

Dwayne, also known as The Rock, went on to note that he has struggled with depression and bouts of "mental hellness" in the past.

As recently as a few weeks ago, the star woke up and started to feel "grey" despite it being a beautiful day outside.

"So just a reminder to check in on your friends," the 52-year-old stressed. "Check in on your loved ones because when you don't... I've lost a multitude of friends over the years who decided to check out and they just couldn't handle the stress and the pressure of life. The mental hellness all became too much for them."

To conclude, Dwayne also begged people to reach out for help if they suddenly find themselves "spinning".

"It's the power of checking in and how important that is," he stated. "Check in on your friends, loved ones, even strangers. And just as important - and in some cases more importantly - check in on yourself... If you need help, reach out to people. It doesn't make you weak... That's your superpower."

Previously, Dwayne has been open about his mental health journey.

"I've worked hard over the years to gain the emotional tools to work through any mental pain that may come to test me. But years ago, I didn't know what mental health struggle was," he said during an appearance on The Pivot podcast in May 2023, adding that being a "girl dad" to his daughters was his "saving grace".

Dwayne is father to Simone, 23, Jasmine, eight, and six-year-old Tiana.