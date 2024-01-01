Miranda Hart inspired by Selena Gomez to write memoir

Miranda Hart has revealed that she was inspired by Selena Gomez to write her new memoir.

On Thursday, the British comedian and actress released her new memoir, I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You, in which she opens up about the loneliness she felt after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday night, Miranda revealed she was inspired by the Only Murders in the Building star, who has been open about her journey with the autoimmune condition Lupus.

"I watched Selena's documentary (My Mind and Me) and it gave me the courage to be vulnerable and share my feelings about my disease," she explained. "It kept me writing."

As Selena, who was also a guest on the show, became emotional, the Emma actress continued, "The book is not just about illness; it is about how I learnt to live well and free with joy and meaning despite my circumstances."

Miranda added that after opening up about her illness, she now feels she can be herself, saying, "I feel fully free, if not fully recovered."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miranda, 51, revealed that in the depths of her loneliness, she met her perfect match and tied the knot.

She said, "I had my diagnosis during the pandemic, and it was a very lonely time, so I decided I didn't want to be alone anymore, so I put out this little prayer with about one percent of hope, but I met someone and got married in July."

The star went on to reveal details of her wedding to her now-husband, whose identity she didn't divulge.

"It was a very small gathering and for no reason at all it was Hawaiian themed with inflatable flamingos, coconut bowling and a steel band," Miranda shared.