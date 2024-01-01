North West: 'I don't like being papped'

North West admitted to her mum Kim Kardashian that she doesn't like when the paparazzi get up in her face in a wide-ranging chat for Interview magazine.

North, 11, covers the latest issue of the publication, as part of Interview's 55th anniversary special series, where she was grilled by her famous mother.

Asked by Kim if she liked being on camera, the pre-teen mused: "I like taking pictures of myself, but I don't like when paparazzi do.

"When I just woke up and there's so much paparazzi, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm going to sue you.' If I'm ready, if I'm not tired, if my outfit's good, I'm like, 'Okay, I could take a picture'."

North is Kim's eldest child with ex-husband Kanye West and has been in the limelight since conception. The former couple also share Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

Elsewhere in the mother-daughter sit down, North called out the reality A-lister for not cooking for her and her siblings.

"You haven't cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago!" she replied when Kim inquired "how's my cooking?"

And North revealed that when out and about, her friends call her "Katie Johnson" so as not to attract any extra attention her way.