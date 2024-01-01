Anna Kendrick's Paul Feig advice

Anna Kendrick called Paul Feig for advice on directing 'Woman of the Hour'.

The 39-year-old actress has directed the crime thriller - based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on and won an episode of 'The Dating Game' - and Anna turned to 'Bridesmaids' director Feig for help before shooting.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Funny enough, the first person I called was Paul Feig, and the only reason I say that that’s funny is because this is a movie about a serial killer, and we mostly know him for comedies like 'Bridesmaids'.

“I admire him so much as a filmmaker and a collaborator, that I really wanted his perspective, and he had kind of a tough love thing for me. It was a very, ‘No excuses, the buck stops with you,’ kind of talk, so I’m very, very grateful to him.”

Alcala is portrayed by Daniel Zocatto in the Netflix movie, with Anna taking on the role of 'The Dating Game' contestant Cheryl Bradshaw and she admitted she was so passionate about the film that she would have been happy with a different director.

She said: "I genuinely felt so strongly about the film that I just wanted to do whatever was best for the movie, and if that meant somebody else, being in the director’s chair, I was fine with that.

"I think it was perhaps the most ambivalent pitch in the history of Hollywood because I can’t really do false confidence."