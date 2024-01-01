Julia Fox regrets dating Kanye West

Julia Fox looks back on her past romance with Kanye West with deep regret.

The 34-year-old actress had a high-profile romance with 47-year-old rapper West in 2022 which drew persistent fan attention as they stepped out together wearing eye-grabbing outfits.

But now Fox, who went from relative unknown to a headline-grabbing star due to the romance, has revealed her regret over getting involved with the rapper.

She told The Times, "I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime.

"I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that's saying a lot. I don't want to be known for being anyone's girlfriend."

The pair began dating just weeks after West and his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, announced they had broken up after seven years of marriage.

Fox continued, "It wasn't my idea for it to go public. If anything, I was like, 'We should wait,' and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realised pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn."

The Uncut Gems star went on to claim West offered to pay for her to get breast enhancement surgery, and claims they split when he tried to force her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

It is claimed the Jesus Walks rapper texted her to say, "I can't be friends with you if you don't sign it," and she replied "I'll live."