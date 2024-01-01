Donald Trump faces third assassination attempt

A third Trump assassination attempt has been thwarted as police arrested an armed man near his Coachella rally.

The man, armed with guns and fake press and VIP entry passes, was intercepted near the rally in California with police saying they "probably stopped" a third assassination attempt.

Vem Miller, 49, was stopped in a black SUV by deputies manning a checkpoint about a mile (1.6km) from the former President's rally in Coachella Valley on Saturday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

The Las Vegas resident was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine.

"We probably stopped another assassination attempt," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said.

"They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm," Sheriff Bianco said of the fake entry passes, as reported by the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Miller is believed to be a member of a right-wing anti-government organisation, according to Sheriff Bianco, and was plotting to kill Mr Trump.

Miller was taken into custody and booked at a local detention centre for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

There has been no immediate comment from the Trump campaign team so far.