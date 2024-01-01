Maria Bakalova: 'Ivana Trump was more than a trophy wife'

Maria Bakalova wanted to portray Ivana Trump as more than a "trophy wife" in new movie The Apprentice.

The actress appears in Ali Abbasi's controversial new drama following the relationship between prosecutor Roy Cohn and the then up-and-coming real-estate businessman Donald Trump during the 70s and 80s. The former US President was married to Ivana during this time, and Bakalova was determined to showcase her character's fierce independence.

"I found myself really fascinated by her achievements and the fact that she's been so outspoken," she said in an interview with Collider. "(Her) standing up for herself and demanding to be treated equally, to be his equal - not just a trophy wife sitting at home, but work hand-in-hand with him. It's been a really remarkable achievement."

The Bulgarian actress also admitted it was difficult to play a real-life person for the first time.

Bakalova, who shot to fame with her role in 2020 mockumentary film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, spent considerable time researching into the life of Ivana to ensure she gave a convincing performance.

Czech-American Ivana was a model and socialite, who also helped to run her then-husband's growing business empire.

"I was actually very nervous, mostly because I've never played a real person before. I knew that Sebastian (Stan) and Jeremy (Strong) have both played real people before, and they did a great job," she explained. "I just wanted to be on their level. I wanted to not disappoint them."

She added, "I was trying my best to listen to as many recordings of her, watch as many videos of her, and know as much about her story as possible so I could deliver what they deserved."

Sebastian Stan portrays Trump in the new movie, while Jeremy Strong plays his mentor Cohn.

The Apprentice is released in UK theatres from 18 October.