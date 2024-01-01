Josh Brolin reveals Knives Out 3 priest role

Josh Brolin is set to play a priest in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’.

The 56-year-old actor is due to join the Daniel Craig-starring whodunnit series in the next instalment and has revealed he will be playing a man of God in the upcoming movie - a role the ‘Dune’ star wanted to tackle.

He told TotalFilm: "I’m playing a priest. My wife reminded me … She said, 'Do you remember a year ago you said that you wanted to play a priest? It's like you manifest this s***.’"

Reflecting on the murder-mystery movie, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star heaped praise onto his "new favourite director" Rian Johnson and labelled the flick as "one of the greatest experiences [he’s] ever had".

He gushed: "Rian is probably my new favourite director. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. Incredible cast."

As well as Brolin, ’Wake Up Dead Man’ - which will be released in 2025 - includes other big stars like Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Thomas Haden Church, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close and Andrew Scott, though all of the actors have kept their lips sealed as to the identities of their characters.

The picture will follow on from 2022’s ‘Glass Onion’ - which starred Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista - in what promises to be detective Benoit Blanc’s (Craig) most dangerous murder-mystery case.

In August, Johnson confirmed filming on the Netflix movie had wrapped and thanked the cast for making it "a really special shoot".

Taking to X - which was previously known as Twitter - the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ director wrote: "Aaaand that’s a wrap on ‘Wake Up Dead Man’. Went so fast! Best crew, incredible cast, this was a really special shoot and I cannot wait to put it together (sic)."

Johnson’s message also featured a picture of a graveyard with the sign: "Please be mindful of graves."