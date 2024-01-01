Benicio del Toro hits out at anti-immigration prejudice

Benicio del Toro has shared his thoughts on immigration and borders amid rising tensions in the USA.

This November, Americans will go to the polls to elect either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump as their new president - with immigration becoming a focal point of the campaign.

Amid rising intolerance towards those looking to settle in the US, Puerto Rican actor del Toro has criticised the way some political figures have used those seeking a new life as a political punching bag.

He told Variety, "You can't group people and say they are all bad people...most people who are trying to get to America are trying to improve their lives because there are problems in their hometowns, wherever they come from. They're trying to better their lives."

He added, "That said, I think that borders have to be respected."

The Sicario actor went on to share his concern that the political field has been muddied by tribalism - but also shared a hopeful view for the future.

He said, "Politics is a dirty game, it's a tough situation right now, there's a lot of people that are suffering because of it, it has to be put in check. There's gonna be an election and let's see what happens, I trust in the younger people."

Harris has been accused of allowing millions of undocumented immigrants to cross the America-Mexico border since being appointed border czar while in outgoing president Joe Biden's cabinet - where she also serves as Vice President.

While Trump was slammed for repeating unsubstantiated claims about immigrants eating pets in a presidential debate that led to him being widely ridiculed.

The 2024 American presidential election is due to take place on Tuesday 5 November.