Khloe Kardashian admits to having cheek filler after tumour was removed

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she had cheek filler to fill an indent after a melanoma tumour was removed.

The reality star shared the information on Snapchat, alongside photos of before and after the procedure to show the difference in the structure of her cheek.

"As a result of the surgery, and the tumour my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face," the 40-year-old wrote. "I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled. We had to make sure medically everything was safe and my doctor gave me the go ahead.

Khloe, who is mum to True, six, and Tatum, two, had the melanoma removed last year. She's previously spoken about how she is "predisposed to melanomas," saying that she "wears sunscreen every day religiously, so no one is exempt from these things."

She revealed her health scare two years ago after a fan asked her why she had a bandage on her face.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realising it was not budging," she said on Season Three of The Kardashians. She revealed she had biopsies from two different doctors who both told her the bump was "incredibly rare" for someone her age.

She has encouraged fans to have regular skin checks to ensure any abnormalities are picked up in time. "At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time," she said. "Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups."