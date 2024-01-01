Jamie-Lynn Sigler undertaking 'milk cleanse' amid health issues

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is undertaking an eight-day "milk cleanse" in a bid to heal her gut issues.

During a recent episode of the Not Today, Pal podcast, The Sopranos actress told fellow host Robert Iler and guest Mike Cannon about the extreme diet she is testing out.

Describing the cleanse, Jamie-Lynn explained that she is forgoing food for over a week and only drinking whole milk. She can also have one cup of coffee with honey in the morning.

"You guys should hear what I'm doing right now, you're going to think I'm crazy," she said following a conversation about food. "It's shocking because I too love food, I too love sweets - I am in the middle of something called the milk cleanse. All I've been drinking for days is whole milk. And that's it."

After taking a sip of milk, Jamie-Lynn went on to detail the thinking behind the cleanse.

"The idea behind it is that parasites love dairy. And I've had so many gut issues, I've tried so many different things to try to fix it. And I've known enough people that have done this that say it's really good," the 43-year-old continued. "So, you just drink milk for eight days, and then you take these pills and so the idea is that all these parasites that are hiding in your body, they're all coming out because all they're getting is dairy."

Jamie-Lynn insisted she's not hungry despite only drinking milk and that her husband Cutter Dykstra has already noticed a difference in the appearance of her skin.

After completing the programme, the star will take a break from dairy products before introducing them back over time.

"The fact that I haven't gotten up three times to go poop is crazy... it's just cleaning you out," she added.

In recent years, Jamie-Lynn has been open about her struggles with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with at the age of 20.