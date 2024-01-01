Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman to star in musical drama

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman will play a married couple in a new musical drama.

The pair have been lined up to star in Song Sung Blue, which follows a couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band.

Song Sung Blue will be directed by Craig Brewer and is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name. The inspiring doc revealed the tragic true love story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a pair of struggling musicians who saw their lives change after they began performing as Lightning & Thunder.

Also added to the cast are Jim Belushi, Fisher Stevens, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, and Mustafa Shakir.

Film production began this week, with John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment producing alongside writer-and-director Brewer.

Song Sung Blue was one of Diamond's most famous songs.

Jackman and Hudson are no strangers to showing off their impressive vocal skills.

Jackman has enjoyed a lengthy career in musical theatre, having appeared in Broadway productions such as The Music Man, Carousel and The Boy from Oz. He also starred in musical movies including The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables. The Australian star recently announced he will embark on a 12-concert residency at Radio City Music Hall in New York City next year.

Hudson shot to fame in the music comedy drama Almost Famous and signed to Virgin Records earlier this year ahead of the release of her debut album Glorious.