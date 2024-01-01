Jason Bourne 6 is in the works

A sixth ‘Jason Bourne’ movie is said to be in development.

The Matt Damon-led spy franchise hasn’t been seen since the simply-titled 2016 movie ‘Jason Bourne’, though a new listing from ProductionWeekly indicates that Universal Pictures are actively working on its next instalment, which is thought to be titled ‘The Bourne Dilemma’.

As well as revealing the supposed name of the project, the listing also claims ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director Edward Berger has signed on to make the film and take over the franchise from Paul Greengrass.

According to a report from The Times newspaper, Greengrass - who had helmed the series since 2004’s ‘The Bourne Supremacy’ - was asked by Prince William if he would consider making another ‘Jason Bourne’ movie, though the 69-year-old filmmaker insisted he wouldn’t because the studio "need somebody younger".

Replying to the Prince of Wales’ request for more ‘Jason Bourne’ films at a recent event hosted by BAFTA and the Royal African Society, the director said: "Not for me, they need somebody younger, I’ve done my bit.

"But I hope they get somebody great and young to do it, I think they’re in the process."

While the moviemaker has seemingly parted ways with the franchise, Matt Damon previously said he would happily work with Edward Berger on a ‘Jason Bourne’ flick.

During an appearance on ‘The Late Show’, the ‘Oppenheimer’ star said: "'All Quiet on the Western Front’] is a fantastic film, and he’s wonderful and he said he had an idea [for ‘Jason Bourne’].

"I would love to work with him, so he’s working on it. Look, I’m as anxious as you are to see if this thing [happens] — I hope it’s great and that we can do it."

Even so, the 54-year-old actor admitted he can't play the spy forever.

He said: "At a certain point somebody is going to need to take it over. I’m not getting any younger."