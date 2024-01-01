Temple Productions partners with Indywood Distribution for Bloodline release

Temple Productions have partnered with Indywood Distribution for the release of 'Bloodline'.

The companies have announced a collaboration that will extend the movie's reach beyond the UK and tap into key emerging markets around the globe.

'Bloodline' has been co-directed by twin brothers Kyle and Liam Bashford alongside Jo Jo George and Temple Productions and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews.

The picture stars Adrianna Edwards as Bella and Jo Jo George as Adharva and combines supernatural elements with moral conflict. It is set in the striking landscapes of southern India and explores the themes of justice, vengeance and family legacy in a thriller that will leave fans captivated.

As a result of the partnership with Indywood Distribution, 'Bloodline' is now set to reach wider audiences – including markets across Asia – in line with the company's ambitions to elevate global cinema.

The movie's co-writer and lead actor Adrianna Edwards said: "Their expertise and passion for unique stories make them the perfect partner for 'Bloodline'."

Shyam Kurup, Director at Indywood, added: "We're thrilled to bring 'Bloodline' to new markets. The film's blend of action and emotional depth resonates globally."

The picture was primarily filmed in Kerala, India, and the Bashford twins were keen to make the movie as they have familial ties to the country and are sensitive about Britain's colonial past there.

The twins said: "As filmmakers with familial ties to India, the chance to produce a movie there has been an ambition for us and working with Temple felt like a perfect fit.

"Witnessing the breathtaking fight sequences orchestrated by seasoned stunt coordinator Mafia Sasi was incredible bringing back memories of watching Bruce Lee films with our dad."