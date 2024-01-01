Al Pacino went broke more than once after finding fame

Al Pacino has revealed he went broke several times after he first found fame.

The Hollywood veteran has opened up about his financial woes in a new memoir, Sonny Boy.

The book, released on 8 October, details how Al managed to overspend beyond his movie-star salary several times during his career. "When I finished making The Godfather, I was broke, not that I had ever had any money, but now I owed money," the actor, 84, wrote. "My manager and agents got their cuts of my salary."

The 1972 gangster movie became a mega hit, however, Al had only been paid $35,000 (£27,000) for his role in it.

And while he received much higher salaries for The Godfather: Part II and his 1983 blockbuster Scarface, the actor was unable to hold onto his wealth.

By the mid-1980s, Al said, he was again in financial straits. "I had about ninety grand in the bank and that was it," he wrote.

Later, after starring in a string of hits including Sea of Love and The Godfather: Part III, Al discovered his accountant had been running an illegal "Ponzi" scheme and had siphoned off a large portion of his funds.

"I had fifty million dollars, and then I had nothing," he wrote. "I had property but I didn't have any money ...The kind of money I was spending and where it was going was just a crazy montage of loss."