Rachel Bilson believes ex Adam Brody's recent success is 'well deserved'

Rachel Bilson has told how happy she is for ex-boyfriend Adam Brody and his recent success.

Adam has been hailed as a sex symbol in his role as a rabbi in Netflix hit, Nobody Wants This.

Rachel, 43, dated Adam, 44, for three years from 2003 to 2006 when they played on-screen boyfriend and girlfriend in The OC.

"I feel like it's always been there," Rachel said, of Adam's new leading man status. "But if it is, it's well deserved. I mean, he is awesome. He's the best."

After admitting she hasn't watched the show, she said, "I hear everyone loves it and I couldn't be more excited, 'cause literally Kristen and Adam both I love, and are like my people. So I'm really excited about it and excited for them."

After splitting from Adam, Rachel went on to date Hayden Christensen from 2007 to 2017. They share a daughter, Briar Rose, nine.

Adam married Gossip Girl star, Leighton Meester in 2014. The couple share daughter Arlo, nine, and a four-year-old son, whose name they have kept private.

Nobody Wants This has just been renewed for a second season. The show creator, Erin Foster, has revealed they are already writing the new script.

"I kind of always operated with the hope of a Season 2," she said. "I think we'll pick up mostly more or less where we left off. Not the same night, but the same moment of, 'So, what now? How do we do this?'"