Cameron Diaz gushes about ditching Hollywood

Cameron Diaz has explained why she had no concerns about leaving Hollywood to raise a family.

As she prepares her big-screen return, the actress revealed what drove her to leave acting in the first place.

Cameron, 52, walked away from the entertainment industry in 2014 to focus on growing her family with Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.

"It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn't care about anything else," she explained on stage this week at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.

"Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. I think it really comes to what are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family."

Cameron and Benji, 45, wed in 2015 and went on to have two children via surrogate: daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, 6 months.

She is now set to appear in Back in Action, an action comedy directed by Jamie Foxx.

"I couldn't say no to Jamie," Cameron explained at the Forbes summit. "He said, 'Come with me.' And I was like, 'Okay, let's do it.' It's our third film together."

Cameron and Jamie previously worked together on the films Annie, and Any Given Sunday.