Andrew Garfield 'disappointed' he's not in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

Andrew Garfield is "so disappointed" he's no longer involved in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Frankenstein movie.

The Amazing Spider-Man star is gutted that scheduling conflicts forced him to drop out of the Frankenstein's monster role in del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel.

However, he is excited to see his replacement Jacob Elordi in the film alongside Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein.

"It just didn't work out for reasons that you guys don't need to know about - but nothing bad, we love each other," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I am so disappointed that I wasn't able to go on that journey. I'm obviously incredibly excited to see Jacob Elordi, an amazing actor...

"To work with Oscar would have been amazing, and Christoph Waltz, that would have been a dream come true, for sure, but now I get to just be a fan and a supporter."

Finding a silver lining in his exit, Garfield jokingly noted that the transformation into Frankenstein's monster would have been an arduous process.

"I didn't have to sit six (or) seven hours in the prosthetics chair every morning. I want to see how (Elordi's) skin is doing," he quipped.

Garfield was first attached to the role in March 2023, however, in January this year, it was revealed he had dropped out and been replaced with the Saltburn star. Filming got underway in February and wrapped in late September.

Frankenstein, also starring Mia Goth, will be released on Netflix at an undisclosed date.