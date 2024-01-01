David Corenswet 'in talks to lead cast of NFL movie Mr Irrelevant'

David Corenswet is in talks to star in a new NFL movie.

The 31-year-old actor - who will be the next star to play Superman in forthcoming DC Universe film 'Superman: Legacy' - looks set to be lining up his following project in the shape of Skydance Sports movie 'Mr. Irrelevant'.

Sources told Deadline that Corenswet is in negotiations to lead the cast of the motion picture, which is based on the story of John Tuggle, who was the final pick in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft.

Tuggle was picked up by the New York Giants, and he went on to be awarded the New York Giants Special Teams Player of the Year.

Jonathan Levine is to direct the project, and he is also producing alongside Gillian Bohrer.

Nick Santora will also produce the film, as well as write the script.

Corenswet has recently been bulking up to take on the role of Superman/ Clark Kent, so much so he couldn't fit into any of his pants at one stage.

During an appearance on the 'Manly Things (Sort Of)' podcast, Corenswet explained: "I wasn’t 238 [pounds] when we started shooting. I was 238 at my max.

"It was so awesome, I wanna go back. I put on like one of those crew neck sweatshirts … Champion. And I put on one of those sweatshirts - like an XL or double XL - and I was like, ‘I fill this out. This is amazing'. I didn’t fit into any of my pants."

The actor explained he actually lost weight before shooting started, adding: "That was at the peak of my bulk. And then I slowly lost weight before we started shooting. I started shooting at about 228, 230 ...

"I know I wanted this to be my excuse to see what it felt like to gain essentially as much weight as I could."

However, he admitted he "didn’t feel great" at his heaviest because his body hadn't adjusted to carrying so much extra weight.