Keri Russell admits she 'never' wants to work

Keri Russell has admitted that she "never" wants to work.

The 48-year-old Golden Globe winner has revealed that it takes a special project for her to accept an acting role.

"I never want to work," Keri told Variety in a new interview. "So it takes me a lot to get to the point of saying yes."

The Felicity star went on to say of accepting acting jobs, "And what usually is the unshakable thing that moves me out of the comfort zone is that it's just a story I can't stop thinking about."

Elsewhere in the interview, Keri's partner Matthew Rhys explained that she is a "very shy person", which has an impact on her career.

"It's rare that she's enthusiastic about acting," the 49-year-old actor told the publication. "I mean, there's a genuine - it's not so much a 'dislike'; that's too strong a word - it's a discomfort, I think."

He continued, "She is naturally a very shy person, and to expose herself in that way day after day, I think she finds both taxing and challenging."

However, Matthew added that Keri "loves" being "challenged".

The couple, who have been dating since 2014, starred together in The Americans, which ran from 2013 to 2018. They later teamed up for a play reading at the 92nd Street Y in New York City in May.

Matthew revealed that although Keri was "very nervous" about her performance, they had been waiting to work together again for a long time.

Keri is currently starring in Netflix's The Diplomat. The second season of the political thriller will be released on 31 October.